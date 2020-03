Germany Women's Euro qualifier to be played behind closed doors

The Germany Women’s upcoming Euro qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on 11 April in Münster will be played behind closed doors. Local authorities informed the DFB earlier today. The decision follows obligatory guidelines set by the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia. The precaution has been taken in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The DFB will give updates on refunds for purchased tickets via the online ticket store.