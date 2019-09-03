Germany Women win 8-0 in Ukraine

After a convincing 10-0 win over Montenegro to begin their Euro qualifying campaign on Saturday, Germany Women continued their good form by beating Ukraine 8-0 in Lviv. Sara Däbritz bagged a hat-trick, while Lina Magull, Felicitas Rauch, Lena Oberdorf, Svenja Huth and Leonie Maier all got on the scoresheet for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side.

“Our plan was to take the game seriously and get the job done, which is what we did,” said national coach Voss-Tecklenburg after the game. She made one change from the team that beat Montenegro, as Felicitas Rauch came into the side for Turid Knaak.

Germany took an early lead in a rainy Lviv through Sara Däbritz’s cool finish after just five minutes. Lina Magull’s stunning free kick doubled the visitor’s lead, before Rauch scored her first international goal after following up a missed Alexandra Popp penalty. 17-year-old Lena Oberdorf then broke her goalscoring duck for Germany after the break, before Däbritz added a second-half brace to complete her hat-trick. Late goals were then scored by Svenja Huth and substitute Leonie Maier to seal a resounding 8-0 victory.