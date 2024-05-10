Germany women to play in Hannover for the first time

The destination for the Germany’s final match before they vie for a gold medal at this summer’s Olympics has been confirmed. The Germany women’s national team will take on Austria in their final qualifier for the 2025 European Championships on 16th July at the Heinz-von-Heiden-Arena in Hannover.



It will be the first time that the Horst Hrubesch’s side have played in Hannover, but that’s not the only reason why the clash will be one to remember. It’s also the final opportunity that fans have to watch the Germany women at home before they head off to compete at the Olympics in France later on this year.



The exact kick-off time will be announced in due course.