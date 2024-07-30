Germany women to play friendly at Wembley

created by mmc/hm
While the Germany women’s national team are still fighting for a place in the quarter-finals at the Olympic Games, their first friendly for after the tournament has already been confirmed. On 25th October (20:30 CEST), Germany will play England at Wembley Stadium, London.
