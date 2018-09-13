Germany women to host Italy and Spain in friendlies

To conclude 2018, Germany women will host two friendlies against World Cup participants Italy (10th November) in Osnabrück and Spain (13th November) in Erfurt. Both matches will kick off at 16:00 CET.

Germany and Italy have met on 27 previous occasions with Germany winning fifteen, drawing eight and losing just four of those ties. Meanwhile, there have only been three matches between Germany and Spain, with Germany winning twice.

Before these fixtures, Horst Hrubesch’s side will take part in a friendly against European Championship semi-finalists Austria in Essen on 6th October (14:00 CEST).