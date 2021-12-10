Germany women to face Portugal in Bielefeld

The Germany women will face Portugal in a crunch match to determine whether they could seal automatic qualification to the World Cup on Saturday, 9th April (16:10 CET) in Bielefeld. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will come up against their Group H rivals again, having beaten them 3-1 in their final qualifier in December 2021.

“We are happy to be playing such an important game in Bielefeld. We have had some good experiences here in the past. We’re looking forward to a game at a great stadium, with the support of some great, enthusiastic people, from the fans to the organizers. The Schüco-Arena is a great location for us as well as this big game,” said Voss-Tecklenburg.

Germany are currently unbeaten at the top of Group H, having taken the maximum points from their six games so far. They have scored 31 goals and conceded just twice, and sit ahead of Portugal, Turkey, Israel, Serbia and Bulgaria. The first-place team in each group will qualify for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with the second-place side heading into the play-offs to compete for the two remaining spots up for grabs.