Germany women to face Chile last home game before summer break

The opponent has been named for the Germany women’s national team’s second fixture of the June international period. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will take on Chile on 15th June (kick off 15:00 CEST). The location of the game will be announced soon.

Five days earlier on 10th June, Germany will face France in Strasbourg at 21:10 CEST. The team were originally due to travel to the USA to face the World Champions during this time period, but the plans were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Head coach Voss-Tecklenburg said, “Chile are an interesting opposition for us, because you don’t often get the chance to test yourself against a South American side. Alongside the game against France, we have two fixtures that will help our young team take another a step further in its development.

created by mmc/bh