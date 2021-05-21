Germany women to face Chile in Offenbach

created by mmc/ml
The venue for the women’s match between Germany and Chile on 15th June (15:00 CEST) has now been confirmed: the final game before the summer break will take place at the Stadion am Bieberer Berg in Offenbach. The decision was taken by the DFB board on Friday.
A few days before the Chile match, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will travel to face France in Strasbourg (10th June, 21:10 CEST). The games are the last fixtures of the 2020/21 season. Germany women will return to action in September as the qualifying campaign for the 2023 World Cup gets underway.
