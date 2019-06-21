Germany women to begin Euro qualification in Kassel

Germany’s women’s national team will begin their qualification campaign in Kassel ahead of the 2021 European Championship in England, following a meeting of the DFB in Frankfurt am Main on Friday.

In their first match after the World Cup in France—where Germany will face Nigeria in the round of 16 in Grenoble on Saturday (17:30 CEST)—Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will play Montenegro on 31st August. It will be a family-friendly affair, with kick-off in the Auestadion planned for 12:30 CEST.

“The target is to qualify for the Euros”

“Even if we are fully focused on the round of 16 at the World Cup right now, planning for what’s next is obviously still underway," said Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. "Our target is to qualify for the Euros in England. After the World Cup, the players will have time to recover in order to tackle this next challenge with full force. We are looking forward to returning to Kassel after 11 years and to playing Montenegro for the first time ever.”

Germany’s other opponents in Group I qualifying are Ukraine, Ireland and Greece.