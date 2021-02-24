Germany women suffer narrow defeat to European champions

After twelve wins in a row, the German women's national team suffered a 2-1 defeat to European champions and World Cup runners-up Netherlands at the Stadion de Koel in Venlo. The Dutch women's team therefore also claimed an overall victory in the mini-tournament of potential co-hosts for the 2027 World Cup, which was named "Three Nations. One Goal."

Despite a hopeful start from the visiting Germany side, it was the hosts who went in front through Jackie Gronen (16'). However, Laura Freigang rounded off a strong spell just before the break to score the equaliser (44') in a highly entertaining match. As Germany looked for ways to take the lead, Danielle van de Donk struck for the Netherlands (61'). German team missed a number of good chances to equalise in the closing stages and suffered its first defeat to the Netherlands since 2000.

Big early chances at both ends

As in the 2-0 win over Belgium on Sunday, the DFB team started well and almost took the lead early on when Alexandra Popp had a free shot from a corner in the penalty area from just over ten meters but was unabe to convert (3'). Germany were then lucky that they we're not immediately behind, Jill Roord hitting the crossbar from the edge of the area and Lieke Martens unable to hit the target on the rebound, with goalkeeper Merle Frohms likely beaten (4').

After the hectic start, the game cooled down. Roord's tried another effort on goal, but Frohms made no mistake (13'). At the other end of the pitch, Germany looked to use the speed of wingers Klara Bühl and Svenja Huth in attack.

After 16 minutes, however, Frohms was beaten, after the German defence were unable to clear the ball and Groenen (16') finished first time after a pass from Vivianne Miedema. Germany looked to react with attack, but were more often demanded in defence.

Lattwein forced off after clash

Germany lost Lena Lattwein after a collision with Netherlands goalkeeper Lize Kop (24'). She was replaced by Kathrin Hendrich, who was forced into defensive action straight away, clearing the danger after a counterattack by Lieke Martens (27'). In the 35th minute, Frohms prevented a two-goal deficit with a great reaction save to deny Martens, and again five minutes later, saving effort from Martens and van de Donk.

Shortly before the break, however, the two-time world champions improved, and got the equaliser. Laura Freigang slid in to turn home a Huth cross from close range for her fifth international goal in four games (44'). In stoppage time, Bühl almost turned the first half around, but was denied by Kop from around 15 metres (45+2').

Netherlands regain the lead

Germany wre playing the better football in the second half, but Oranje threated with a dangerous header from van de Donk (49'), while Dzsenifer Marozsan (53') and Schüller (57') had good opportunities at the other side.

In a phase of German pressure, the Netherlands hit on the counter and rewarded themselves. After a fine pass from Jill Roord, Frohms deflected the ball onto the crossbar, but van de Donk headed in the rebound (61'). The German team did not los focus and continued to control the play. Schüller had a chance for a second German equaliser, but couldn't beat Kop from close range (68').

Germany continued to create goalscoring chances as they hunted a second goal, Bühl unable to convert the best two chacnes in the 78th and 83rd minutes. In the end, the European champions managed to hold onto the lead to secure the 2-1 victory.

