Germany women suffer first defeat in World Cup qualifying

The Germany women missed a chance to secure early qualification to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, following a 3-2 defeat against Serbia. The defeat was Germany’s first in eight qualifying matches, and saw Serbia reduce the gap to the Group H leaders to just three points.

“That was really poor,” said head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg after the game. “Everything that we needed to do, we didn’t. We need to pick ourselves up, work hard and not be afraid to address these things.” Captain Alexandra Popp was equally self-critical, saying “Overall, it just wasn’t enough – neither in defence nor in attack. Nothing was right. It was a very bad day for us.“

The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute, in a repeat of the reverse fixture between the sides last year. Jovana Damjanovic then doubled their advantage just minutes into the second half (48’). Lea Schüller’s header put Germany back into the game (60’), before Damjanovic restored Serbia’s two-goal advantage (69’). Substitute Tabea Waßmuth was able to add another goal for the visitors in the injury time, but it wasn’t enough to inspire Germany to a comeback (90’+2).

Serbien get off to a strong start

Serbia start strong, delivering the physical game that Germany had been awaiting and winning several corners in the opening minutes. The visitors managed to escape the pressure, but lacked bodies in midfield and failed to exert any pressure on their opponent’s goal.

Instead, it was Serbia who looked the more likely to score early on. Captain Alexandra Popp made a vital goalline clearance to deny Milica Mijatovic (21’), before Allegra Poljak sent a shot over the bar (25’). Giulia Gwinn recorded Germany’s best chance in the opening half an hour, sending a shot onto the post from close range (27’).

The hosts take the lead

Just as it seemed as though Germany had adjusted to the physicality of their opponents, Serbia were able to open the scoring. Merle Frohms managed to get a foot to Violeta Slovic’s shot, but was unable to keep our Poljak’s header from the resulting cross (36’).

Germany looked to respond immediately, with Lina Magull sending a shot against the crossbar (38‘). Serbia nearly doubled their advantage just before the break, with Poljak hitting the post after intercepting a misplaced back pass from Gwinn (45’+1).

Improvement after the break

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg brought on Dzsenifer Marozsán and Tabea Waßmuth at half-time for Maximiliane Rall and Jule Brand. However, Serbia would go on to find the back of the net again, with Damjanovic beating two defenders to double the advantage for Serbia (48’).

Germany rallied, and managed to get one back in the 60th minute as Lea Schüller headed in a cross from Marozsán. Just three minutes later, Svenja Huth could have equalised but saw her shot punched away by goalkeeper Milica Kostoc. Instead, it was Damjanovic who would notch her second of the day to put Serbia 3-1 up (69’).

In the closing stages, Germany threw everything they had into attack, but were stymied by a solid Serbian backline. Waßmuth scored late on (90’+2) after Huth’s initial shot was blocked inside the box and fell at her feet inside the six-yard box. But, it proved too late, as Germany fell to a 3-2 defeat. Despite the loss, Voss-Tecklenburg’s side remain in top spot in Group H, three points ahead of Serbia with two games left to play. The team will now need to wait until September to contest their remaining qualifiers, as they look to secure a spot at the 2023 World Cup.

