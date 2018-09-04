Germany women secure World Cup qualification

The 2019 World Cup finals are now secured as Germany women’s national team booked their ticket to the eighth World Cup finals in France with a commanding victory. Horst Hrubesch’s team won 8-0 in Torshavn against the Faroe Islands meaning they finish top of Group 5 and qualify directly for the World Cup finals, with seven wins from eight games.

Goals from Lea Schüller, Lina Magull and Leonie Maier in the first half gave the away side a clear margin going into the break. Another from Magull and two each by Carolin Simon and Alexandra Popp completed the scoring in the last 45 minutes for the two-time world champions.

Four changes to the starting line-up

Hrubesch made four changes to the starting eleven, three days after their 2-0 victory in Iceland which put Germany top of the group. Lena Goeßling and Kristin Demann began as the two centre backs. Turid Knaak replaced Svenja Huth on the right wing and in central midfield Magull started ahead of FC Bayern München teammate Sara Däbritz. Wolfsburg’s Popp also began in the lone striker role.

“All we want is to qualify for the World Cup and we should not begin to dream of the finals ahead of playing the Faroe Islands,” said Hrubesch before the game. He was not to be disappointed. Germany made a dream start in front of 651 spectators at the Torsvöllur stadium, which was their first game in the Faroe Islands. Schüller scored her sixth international goal in the third minute after a short corner from Dallmann.

Germany greatly superior

Germany were camped in the opponent’s half and were a constant threat with their impressive link-up play. Goalkeeper Anna Hansen saved a shot from Magull but the onrushing Popp could only hit the inside of the post from the rebound. Germany had great chances to score again moments later, however they were not quite able to convert. Hansen saved a long-distance effort from Goeßling and Magull could only fire over a few minutes later.

Germany then stepped up the tempo and were rewarded with the next goal shortly afterwards. Sara Doorsoun found Magull with a through ball, who finished to make it 2-0. It took only two minutes for the next goal to come, courtesy of Maier, after Dallmann had danced through the penalty area. At the other end, the home side showed signs of danger through Asla Johannesen, however she could not get her shot away. Germany continued to use the ball well right up until half time and created numerous chances, which they were unable to take.

Rolser made international debut

Hrubesch brought on Nicole Rolser for Knaak in the second half, which was her first international appearance. Verena Schweers also came on at half time. After a cautious start, the visitors started to turn the screw. Magull laid the ball back to Dallmann with a brilliant backheel, however the SGS Essen player could only hit the post from roughly 18 yards out. Carolin Simon went one step further shortly after scoring her first international goal direct from a free kick.

Germany then started to make the most of their dominance and the goals followed. Magull forced the ball over the line after a save from the goalkeeper and three minutes later Popp made it 6-0. Goal number seven came only two minutes later as Simon bagged her second of the game. The final goal was scored only moments from the end as Popp topped off the rout in additional time to give the away side a deserved 8-0 win.