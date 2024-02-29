Germany women secure their spot at 2024 Olympics

Paris, here we come! The Germany women’s national team earned their ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Heerenveen on Wednesday evening, which saw them finish third in the newly-established Women’s Nations League.

After winning gold in Rio de Janeiro eight years ago, Germany battled relentlessly in order to take their final chance at qualifying for this summer's Olympics in France, firing home twice within a span of 12 minutes. Klara Bühl opened the scoring for the visitors (66’), after which super-sub Lea Schüller nodded home their second and put the game to bed for Germany. In light of this victory, head coach Horst Hrubesch won’t be going anywhere for the next few months.

“We’re simply thrilled. I’m so happy,” expressed sporting director for women’s football Nia Künzer. “This is a dream come true for us.”

Hrubesch makes two changes to line-up

Hrubesch made two changes to his starting XI from the 2-1 loss against France for the away meeting in the Netherlands, which saw Sydney Lohmann and Jule Brand replace Lea Schüller and Svenja Huth in the line-up.

Despite the immense atmosphere created by the 20,500 fans, Germany stayed focused and got off to a flying start, forcing the Netherlands into their own half by applying immediate pressure and pushing forward at pace. However, they often lacked accuracy in the final stage of their attack. Oranje had the first chance of the game, which saw Wieke Kaptein’s attempt from 18 metres out fly narrowly wide of the Germany net (7’). Netherlands defender Caitlin Dijkstra proceeded to put her own goal in danger up the other end with a poorly-placed header following a free-kick by Bühl.

As the game progressed, things became increasingly unorganised, with the ball remaining in midfield as neither side could break forward. It was plain to see how much a ticket to the Olympics meant to both teams, but this did, however, cause them to make mistakes and play untidy football at points.

Chances for the visitors through Nüsken and Popp

Germany were close to opening the scoring after Sjoeke Nüsken pulled the trigger from just outside the box, but she was denied by the woodwork (25’). This was a wake-up call for the hosts, and they proceeded to have the upper hand in threatening the Germany goal. The visitors then responded with aggression on the counter, but didn’t make the most of their chances. Both sides were strong at the back, meaning that neither could create anything in the final third. Just before the break, Alexandra Popp was close to nodding home the opener for Germany after a picture-perfect cross from Giulia Gwinn, but her effort was easily caught by Netherlands 'keeper Daphne van Domselaar (44’).

The visitors started strong and applied a new lease of life to their game after the break. Van Domselaar was forced to act after Nüsken had a go from distance, which saw the goalkeeper tip the ball over the bar to deny Germany their opener (48’). Shortly after, Schüller fired a curler into the Netherlands net, but the goal was disallowed due to offside (49’). The hosts then stepped up their game, and Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms was put to the test by Lineth Beerensteyn (57’).

Bühl and Schüller rise to the occasion