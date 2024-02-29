Germany women secure their spot at 2024 Olympics

Paris, here we come! The Germany women’s national team earned their ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Heerenveen on Wednesday evening, which saw them finish third in the newly-established Women’s Nations League.
After winning gold in Rio de Janeiro eight years ago, Germany battled relentlessly in order to take their final chance at qualifying for this summer's Olympics in France, firing home twice within a span of 12 minutes. Klara Bühl opened the scoring for the visitors (66’), after which super-sub Lea Schüller nodded home their second and put the game to bed for Germany. In light of this victory, head coach Horst Hrubesch won’t be going anywhere for the next few months.
“We’re simply thrilled. I’m so happy,” expressed sporting director for women’s football Nia Künzer. “This is a dream come true for us.”
Hrubesch made two changes to his starting XI from the 2-1 loss against France for the away meeting in the Netherlands, which saw Sydney Lohmann and Jule Brand replace Lea Schüller and Svenja Huth in the line-up.
Despite the immense atmosphere created by the 20,500 fans, Germany stayed focused and got off to a flying start, forcing the Netherlands into their own half by applying immediate pressure and pushing forward at pace. However, they often lacked accuracy in the final stage of their attack. Oranje had the first chance of the game, which saw Wieke Kaptein’s attempt from 18 metres out fly narrowly wide of the Germany net (7’). Netherlands defender Caitlin Dijkstra proceeded to put her own goal in danger up the other end with a poorly-placed header following a free-kick by Bühl.
As the game progressed, things became increasingly unorganised, with the ball remaining in midfield as neither side could break forward. It was plain to see how much a ticket to the Olympics meant to both teams, but this did, however, cause them to make mistakes and play untidy football at points.
Germany were close to opening the scoring after Sjoeke Nüsken pulled the trigger from just outside the box, but she was denied by the woodwork (25’). This was a wake-up call for the hosts, and they proceeded to have the upper hand in threatening the Germany goal. The visitors then responded with aggression on the counter, but didn’t make the most of their chances. Both sides were strong at the back, meaning that neither could create anything in the final third. Just before the break, Alexandra Popp was close to nodding home the opener for Germany after a picture-perfect cross from Giulia Gwinn, but her effort was easily caught by Netherlands 'keeper Daphne van Domselaar (44’).
The visitors started strong and applied a new lease of life to their game after the break. Van Domselaar was forced to act after Nüsken had a go from distance, which saw the goalkeeper tip the ball over the bar to deny Germany their opener (48’). Shortly after, Schüller fired a curler into the Netherlands net, but the goal was disallowed due to offside (49’). The hosts then stepped up their game, and Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms was put to the test by Lineth Beerensteyn (57’).
Germany refused to give up and continued to put in the hard yards. Van Domselaar cleared the danger, preventing Schüller from getting her shot off (65'). However, this was to no avail, as Lena Oberdorf nodded Brand’s corner into the path of Bühl one minute later, who fired home the long-awaited opener for Germany (66’).
Now in the lead, the visitors continued to apply pressure and had multiple chances going forward in a matter of minutes, including efforts from Schüller (75’), Oberdorf and Schüller once again (77’). Schüller then rose highest from a Bühl corner to head home their second goal to put the game to bed (78’). The Netherlands battled hard until the end, but were no match for the Germany defence, who defended well until the final whistle.
With the win, Germany became the final European side to successfully book their ticket to the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. The group stage draw for the tournament will take place on 20th March, while the Games will be officially opened on 26th July.