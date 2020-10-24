Germany women secure EURO 2022 qualification

The Germany women’s national team have qualified for EURO 2022 in England. Despite still having two games left to play in their qualifying group, Ukraine’s 1-0 win against second place Ireland means that Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side can no longer be caught.

"We’re delighted to have qualified early," the head coach reacted. "However, it is still our goal to win the last two games against Greece and Ireland. We want to reach the finals without dropping a point."

Six games, 18 points, 37-0 goal difference

Germany have been faultless in their group so far, taking a maximum 18 points from their six games, scoring 37 goals without conceding. Their next qualifier against Greece takes place on 27th November (16:00) in Ingolstadt, before the final game against Ireland on 1st December. The nine group winners, as well as the three best second-placed sides qualify direct, while the rest of the group runners up have the chance to qualify via the play-offs.

Currently, Dzsenifer Marozsan & Co. are in Wiesbaden preparing for a cracker against EURO hosts England on Tuesday (16:00). The European Championship, which was postponed by one year due to the coronavirus outbreak, takes place from 6th-31st July 2022. Netherlands are the reigning champions, but Germany will be hoping to add to their record eight titles.