Germany women secure comfortable victory against Wales

The Germany women's national team came out on top in a 5-1 win against Wales in their third UEFA Nations League group stage match in Sinsheim, keeping them in the running to top the group and qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games. Lea Schüller (25’, 47’) gave Germany the lead twice, with Giulia Gwinn’s penalty (80’) and substitutes Sjoeke Nüsken (86’) and Nicole Anyomi (88’) adding to the tally. Ceri Holland (42’) also netted one in between for the guests.

Interim head coach Horst Hrubesch made five changes to his starting eleven from the game against Iceland at the end of September. Ann-Katrin Berger came into the side to replace injured first-choice goalkeeper Merle Frohms, with Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich and Sarai Linder lining up in a back four. Lena Oberdorf and Sara Däbritz manned the central midfield, while on the wings Klara Bühl and Svenja Huth, who wore the armband in the absence of the injured Alexandra Popp, were tasked with providing strikers Laura Freigang and Schüller with goalscoring opportunities.

Freigang had a chance to put Germany ahead early on after a cross from Gwinn, but her shot only narrowly missed the near post (5'). Hrubesch's side looked to attack via the wings, due to the Wales' defensive block. Linder attempted a shot in the eighth minute after a strong solo run down the left flank, but lacked precision with her finish. Kayleigh Green was then able to clear a header from Marina Hegering from off the line just a minute later.

Schüller nets the opener

Germany continued to press hard, winning possession and having six corners in the first 15 minutes alone. Huth then had a shot from 20 metres out, but wasn't able to make it count. The hosts finally broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, as Linder's cross found Schüller in the box. The striker headed the opening goal past goalkeeper Olivia Clarke.

Wales struggled to break Germany's press, but were also able to mount counter-attacks of their own. Down the other end, Freigang sent a shot over the bar (38') before coming up short in a one-v-one with Clarke (42').

The visitors were able to equalise immediately after, with Holland beating Berger from close range (42'). Germany looked to regain their lead in the minutes before the break, with Gwinn's attempt sailing wide of the far post and Bühl missing the target (45'+1).

Dallmann comes on to assist for Schüller

Hrubesch introduced Linda Dallmann and Nüsken for the second half, replacing Freigang and Däbritz. This substitution quickly paid off as Dallmann’s first involvement was an inviting cross into the middle, which Schüller headed powerfully past Clarke (46’). Just three minutes later, the Welsh shot-stopper did well to deny a header from Bühl. Clarke frustrated Bühl once again in the 55th minute, with Hendrich then heading the following corner over the bar.

The German attacks kept on coming in search of a third goal. A Linder volley went just past the post (62’), and Clarke kept out Nüsken (64’). Lattwein then replaced Oberdorf in midfield (66’).

Rush of goals in the closing stages

Germany continued to push for further goals and found them in the final 15 minutes. Shortly after a Lattwein shot was blocked and then Hegering’s flick on hit the post, Gwinn stepped up from the spot after a foul on Hegering and made it 3-1 (76’). With five minutes of regular time left, a Nüsken effort from a central position was deflected and left the goalkeeper with no chance. The final goal was scored in the 88th minute. Lattwein’s cross looped up to the back post, where substitute Anyomi was there to stab the ball over the line from close range.

Clarke made two more excellent saves in injury time to deny Schüller and Anyomi further goals.

created by mmc/cm&asv