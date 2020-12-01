Germany women round off a perfect qualification campaign

Germany women’s side won their final qualifier for Euro 2022 3-1 away to Republic of Ireland to finish the campaign with a perfect record. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side won all eight games in group 9, scoring 46 goals and conceding just once.

Three first-half goals

Germany took the lead in Dublin after 20 minutes from the penalty spot. Svenja Huth was brought down by Katie McCabe and Lina Magull stepped up to convert the spot kick. Germany had full control of the game and doubled their lead in the 29th minute. Tabea Waßmuth grabbed her first international goal with a curling effort into the bottom corner.

Instead of adding a third goal through chances for Sydney Lohmann and Waßmuth, the Irish came back into the game on the stroke of half time. Marina Hegering was adjuged to have fouled Denise O’Sullivan in the box and McCabe beat debutant Ann-Katrin-Berger from the spot (44’).

Waßmuth seals the win

The second half saw Dzsenifer Marozsan, nominated for the World Female Player of the Year award, come on and narrowly miss the target with an effort (51’). Waßmuth hit the bar in the 55th minute, before Pia-Sophie Wolter came on for her first cap.

With Ireland pushing for a late equaliser, Waßmuth added a second to seal Germany’s eighth – and final – win of the qualification campaign.

