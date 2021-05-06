Germany women kick off World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria

The schedule for the Germany women’s World Cup qualifiers ahead of the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand has been confirmed. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will start their campaign on 18th September 2021 at home against Bulgaria in Group H, before another match at home against Serbia.

The team will then face Israel in a double header on 21st October (A) and 26th October (H). One month later, Germany will play their fourth home qualifier against Turkey on 26th November, before ending the year in Portugal on 30th November. Germany will pick up their World Cup qualifying campaign at home against Portugal on 7th April, before facing Serbia away on 12th April. Their final qualifiers will take place after the 2022 EUROs, which run from 6th to 23rd July 2022 in England. Germany will then face Turkey on 3rd September, before ending with an away game against Bulgaria.

The winner of the group will qualify automatically for the World Cup, while the second-place side will contest the playoffs from 3rd to 11th October 2022 in order to potentially book their place at the tournament.