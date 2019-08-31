Germany Women kick off EURO qualifying with 10-0 win

Five first-half goals and five second-half goals spelled a comprehensive 10-0 win for the Germany Women’s team in their opening UEFA Women’s EURO qualifier against Montenegro. Captain Alexandra Popp was the most prolific of head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side, netting a hat-trick in the Group 9 clash in Kassel.

“We knew what to expect and knew we could hurt our opponents with our aerial game. Obviously not everything was perfect, but it was important to take the game seriously and we did that today,” said Voss-Tecklenburg after the win.

6,275 spectators watched on in sunny conditions at the Auestadion as Svenja Huth set the tone for the match after just three minutes. Alexandra Popp bagged a first-half hat-trick, while Klara Bühl also scored her first two senior goals for the DFB-Frauen. Sara Doorsoun and Turid Knaak both scored wonder goals, before Lea Schüller and Linda Dallmann wrapped up the 10-0 win late on. “We could have scored a few more,” said Popp, “but I think we did a solid job today.”