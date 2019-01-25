Germany Women in Paderborn against Japan

The DFB-Frauen are set to play their first home game of 2019 on April 9th in Paderborn. The fixture was announced today during the DFB presidential board meeting. The side will meet current World Champions, Japan, in Martina Voss-Teckelenburg’s first home-game in charge.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg spoke about the fixture, saying: “Paderborn is a place with a great setup and a wonderful atmosphere, as it has shown in the past. We will be facing a team that has proven themselves to be one of the world’s top sides in recent years. We know that we have to give everything during each and every world cup game and so it’s important for us to try to get on that level as soon as possible.”

World Cup friendlies in France and Sweden

The match against Japan will be the third game in preparation for the 2019 World Cup (7th June – 7th July). Beforehand, the team plays in Laval, France (28th February, 21:00 CET) and in Stockholm, Sweden (6th April, 13:45 CET). A final international game before the World Cup is expected at the end of May, with the exact place and opponent are yet to be announced.

The side will face China in Rennes (8th June, 15:00 CET), Spain in Valenciennes (12th June, 18:00 CET) and South Africa in Montpellier (17th June, 18:00 CET) in the World Cup group stages.