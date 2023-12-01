Germany women go top of Nations League group after win against Denmark

Germany women triumphed 3-0 against Denmark in UEFA Nations League action on Friday evening, their third win from their third match under interim head coach Horst Hrubesch. With the win, the team still have good chances of finishing top of their group and qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

Hrubesch made six changes to the starting line-up following the team's most recent match against Iceland in October. Merle Frohms started in goal behind a back-four of Sarai Linder, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich and Giulia Gwinn. Sjoeke Nüsken and Sara Däbritz lined up in defensive midfield, with Svenja Huth and Klara Bühl on the wings. Captain Alexandra Popp and Sydney Lohmann started in attack.

Popp and Hegering put Germany ahead

Germany started strong in front of nearly 18,000 spectators in Rostock, but it was the visitors who recorded the first chance of the night. Vangsgaard attempted to pick out Gejl with a pass, but slightly overhit it (3'). Germany's first sight of goal came in the 9th minute, but Nüsken failed to fully connect with the ball. Shortly after, the hosts took the lead after Bühl sent Linder down the wing, and her cross into the box fell perfectly for Popp. The captain headed home to open the scoring (14').

Denmark were then able to find their way into the match. Troelsgaard was able to get off a free header after a corner, but her attempt went wide of the post (20'). Germany then netted their second headed goal of the night in a near repeat of the first: Bühl's corner found Hegering completely free at the back post, as she doubled their advantage (26'). The hosts headed into the break with a deserved 2-0 lead.

Bühl makes it 3-0

Hrubesch handed Elisa Senß her Germany debut in the second half, with the midfielder replacing Sara Däbritz. Germany continued to look for ways to add to their lead, with Lohmann only narrowly missing the target with a shot from 20 meters out (51'). Despite managing to get the ball into Denmark's half on several occasions, Germany lacked the ability to finish their chances in the final third.

Denmark's Thörgensen forced Frohms into a diving save in the 63rd minute with a shot from the edge of the box. Senß also tried her luck from range at the other end, but was denied by Christensen (67'). Nicole Anyomi then came on for Huth in the 71st minute, with Hrubesch introducing a pair of fresh legs for the final 20 minutes.

Popp then had a good opportunity to add to Germany's lead, but was only able to poke the ball off the post after a well-placed cross from Nüsken (75'). Hrubesch made a late change, bringing on Paulina Krumbiegel for Gwinn. In the end, it was Bühl who put the game to bed with a strong finish from a tight angle to seal a 3-0 win for Germany.

With the win, Germany moved into top spot in Group 3. After five games, the team are currently level on points with Denmark (12 each), but sit top by virtue of their better goal difference. Only the first-placed side in each group will qualify for the Nations League finals next year, with the top two sides qualifying for the 2024 Olympics. Next up, Germany will travel to face Wales on Tuesday (5th December, 20:30 CET).

