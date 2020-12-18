Six games, six wins: the Germany women were in impressive form this year.

Germany women end year in second in FIFA World Ranking

The Germany women have ended the year being ranked second in the FIFA World Ranking with 2,091 points. Reigning World champions USA are ranked first, after having built up a slight points gap over Olympic champions Germany.

After beating the Netherlands 2-0 in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final in November this year, the USA (2,192 points) have reached their highest points total in over six years. Ranked behind Germany are France (2,032), the Netherlands (2,023) and Sweden (2,009).

Germany women recorded six wins from six games this year, conceding just one goal on their way to securing qualification to EURO 2022. The next update to the World Ranking will be made on 26th March 2021.

FIFA World Ranking Top 10:



1. USA (2,192 points) 2. Germany (2,091) 3. France (2,032) 4. Netherlands (2,023) 5. Sweden (2,009) 6. England (1,999) 7. Australia (1,963) 8. Brazil (1,958) 8. Canada (1,958) 10. Japan (1,937)

