Germany women drawn away to France in Nations League semi-finals

The Germany women’s national team are set to travel to France in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League on Friday, 23rd February. The draw took place on Monday afternoon at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The other semi-final will see current World Cup title holders Spain take on the Netherlands on the 23rd February.

The winners of both semi-final ties will not only earn themselves a place in the final, but also an immediate qualification for the 2024 Olympics. However, in the case that hosts France advance into the final instead of Germany, the winner of the third-place match would also earn their ticket to the Games in Paris, as the hosts automatically qualify. This essentially means that, should Germany not win in France, they will still have a chance of competing at the Olympics.

“We’re really pleased with how the draw went. France are an experienced and well-established side who will demand a lot from us. We’ll have to throw everything at them. We proved that we’re capable of that recently against Denmark,” explained interim head coach Horst Hrubesch. “We won’t be the favourites going into the semi-finals. Despite this, it’s obvious that we have two games coming up, and want to win them both. For this to happen, every single person has to give their all so that we can take the next step in the competition together.”

Two chances to qualify away from home

The final and third-place match will both take place on Wednesday, 28th February 2024, with the tie between Spain and the Netherlands producing the home team for both games.

Germany finished top of Group 3 in the group stages of the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Wales on 5th December, earning their place in the Final Four.