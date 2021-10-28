Germany Women drawn against Spain, Denmark and Finland for EURO 2022

The Germany Women’s national team have been drawn in Group B alongside Spain, Denmark and Finland for the upcoming 2022 UEFA Women’s European Championship in England (6th-31st July 2022). The draw was held in Manchester on Thursday evening, which is also the city where the tournament’s opening match will take place on 6th July 2022 between hosts England and Austria at Old Trafford.

“It’s a tough group, we’ve got some real tests ahead of us,” commented Women’s national team head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. “Denmark are really coming on as a team, Spain are an amazing side and its club sides are also performing well. Finland are a bit of an unknown quantity, but they have a brilliant mentality. It won’t be easy, but that can sometimes be a good thing because you have to turn up when playing in a tournament. We’ll take on any challenge and we’re looking forward to our first game against the Danes.”

The DFB-Frauen, who are eight-times winners of the Women’s EUROs, will kick off their hunt for a ninth title on 8th July in Milton Keynes against Denmark, the side Germany were knocked out by in the quarterfinals at the last EUROs in 2017. A trip to London follows on 12th July for a clash with Spain, before Martin Voss-Tecklenburg’s side return to Milton Keynes to round off their Group B action against Finland on 16th July.

Each of the four groups will see the top two sides advance to the knockout stages, culminating in the final at Wembley in London on 31st July.

The draw was carried out by former and current star footballers, including ex-Germany international Anja Mittag. The pots were decided based on UEFA coefficient, with Germany joining England, defending champions Netherlands and France in Pot 1.

Group-stage draw

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

