Germany women drawn against Morocco, Colombia and South Korea at 2023 Women's World Cup

The draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup took place on Saturday morning, with the Germany women being drawn against Morocco, Colombia and South Korea in Group H. The tournament will take place from 20th July to 20th August 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

“Group H has three relatively unknown teams in it. It’s a big challenge for us to be able to analyse them,” said head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Depending on how far they progress, two-time world champions Germany could play all their matches in Australia, with the exception of the final. The DFB-Frauen will play in Melbourne (24th July), Sydney (30th July) and Brisbane (3rd August). The top two sides in each group will advance to the round of 16. The tournament will open with co-hosts New Zealand taking on Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on 20th July.

Voss-Tecklenburg: "Looking forward to facing three very different opponents"

“South Korea are a very strong team, who play a very technically refined football, under a ‘German’ coach,” Voss-Tecklenburg commented on the upcoming group stage opponents. “Colin Bell is very experienced. It will be very exciting to analyse this team in the lead-up to the tournament, and to also face them at the World Cup. Colombia will definitely bring a lot of passion to the pitch. They always get stuck in and have a strong mentality. We haven’t seen much of this team lately, so we will need to prepare well to face them. Colombia have a totally different style of play. Morocco are making their World Cup debut, and haven’t really been on our radar. We have never played against them, so this will be a first. We are looking forward to facing three very different opponents in our group, who will each pose a different challenge for us. We want to be successful, however, and will begin preparing for it.”

National team sporting director Joti Chatzialexiou said: “We will be coming up against three very different teams. You have to be fully focused from the get go in a World Cup and we don’t want any slip ups in the group stage. World Cups don’t come every year so there’s a lot of excitement for the tournament, especially after a great European Championship this year. Our aim is to win the group and then get as far as possible in the knockout stage.”



Germany were knocked out in the quarterfinals at the last World Cup in France in 2019. The defending champions are record winners USA, who could only potentially meet Germany in the final. In the round of 16, Martina Voss-Tecklenberg’s team could face a tournament favourite in Brazil or France.

