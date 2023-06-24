Germany women defeat Vietnam 2-1

Germany women won 2-1 against Vietnam in Offenbach in their penultimate match before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (20th July to 20th August). Paulina Krumbiegel opened the scoring in front of 13,652 fans after just three minutes, before substitute Janina Minge made it 2-0 in the 80th minute. Thi Thanh Nha Nguyen pulled one back for the visitors in injury time.

“This is not the way we want to be playing football. We have lots to work on in every area,” said coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg after the game. “We’re at 40% right now. We had to throw the team together today. It was a case of having to play certain players, rather than wanting to see them in action.”

Krumbiegel: "A lot of work to be done"

Goalscorer Krumbiegel commented: "We’re pleased with the win, but we also saw that we have a lot of work to do before the World Cup. Our team had never played together and we’re at the start of our preparations. Ultimately though, we got the win and it was a good atmosphere here in Offenbach.”

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg used this game to give some minutes to the younger members of her squad. “We’re not yet that close to the World Cup,” she said before the game, whilst also mentioning the fact that a number of squad members had a busy end to the season. Sarai Linder, in his first start for the senior side, began at right back, with club teammate Chantal Hagel on the other side. Sara Doorsoun and Sjoeke Nüsken played at centre-back in front of Merle Frohms. Captain Sara Däbritz partnered Lena Lattwein in central midfield. The front four was made up of Nicole Anyomi, Laura Freigang and Krumbiegel, as well as debutant Melissa Kössler.

Krumbiegel with the early goal

Germany started brightly and took the lead after just three minutes. Nicole Anyomi drove down the right flank at pace and crossed from the byline. Paulina Krumbiegel produced a smart finish with her back to goal to make it 1-0.

The hosts had a number of chances in the first half to double their lead. Lattwein missed the target (13’), Kössler narrowly failed to meet Freigang’s cross (17’), Hagel volleyed over and Kössler then had two more opportunities (35’, 39’). Nüsken also saw her header in the box blocked by a home defender. Vietnam looked to sit back and wait for their moment to strike on the counter. Their two dangerous shots in the first half were both well saved by Frohms in goal (14’, 42’).

Voss-Tecklenburg brought on Melanie Leupolz, Minge and Marina Hegering for the second half and Germany continued to dominate proceedings. Hegering produced a lovely through ball for Freigang in the 55th minute, however the forward’s effort went just wide.

Minge’s first goal for Germany

The Germany coach continued to bring on fresh legs, introducing Jule Brand and Tabea Sellner in the 61st minute, as well as Sophia Kleinherne 15 minutes later. Kleinherne was immediately in the thick of the action, as her pass back to Frohms was intercepted by Hai Yen Pham, who rounded Frohms but only hit the side-netting (77’). Minge then sealed the victory with a nice finish after a flick on by Jule Brand (80’). Frohms was quick off her line to deny Thi Hoa Vu in injury time, however there was still time for Nguyen to find the back of the net for the away side (90+2’).

Germany will remain in Herzogenaurach until Tuesday, their first of two training camps before the World Cup. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s preliminary World Cup squad will then meet up again next Saturday for their second training camp (until 8th July), which includes the final match before the tournament against Zambia on 7th July (20:30 CEST). The coach will then name her final squad prior to setting off for Australia on 11th July. Germany’s group games are against Morocco (24th July, 10:30 CEST), Colombia (30th July, 11:30 CEST) and South Korea (3rd August, 12:00 CEST).

created by mmc/dr