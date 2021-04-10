Germany women convincingly beat Australia

In their third international game of 2021, Germany women defeated Australia 5-2. Sjoeke Nüsken opened the scoring in just her second game (11’), before Kathy Hendrich doubled the lead (48’). Debutant Jule Brand (62’), Laura Freigang (64’) and Linda Dallmann (91’) added further goals to secure an impressive win in Wiesbaden.

Preparations for the clash with the ‘Matildas’ were far from ideal for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side. Friday’s PCR tests of all players and staff came back on Saturday morning. Felicitas Rauch tested positive and, along with the three players who were in close contact with her – Lena Oberdorf, Sara Doorsoun and Svenja Huth – had to isolate and therefore missed the game.

Feldkamp makes her debut

Voss-Tecklenburg had to reshuffle the pack due to the several absentees. Jana Feldkamp of SGS Essen made her debut, starting up front with Lea Schüller. Merle Frohms began in goal, with a back four of Leonie Maier, Kathy Hendrich, Marina Hegering and Paulina Krumbiegel. Goalscorer Nüsken, Lina Magull, captain Sara Däbritz and Tabea Waßmuth played in midfield at the Brita-Arena.

After a strong start, Germany took the lead after 11 minutes. Schüller and Waßmuth played a one-two, and the latter got in behind on the right. She crossed it into the box and Nüsken was able to convert.

Strong tackling and clever pressing

Germany dominated the game and benefitted from their strong tackling and clever pressing. The first half ended 1-0, although it could have been a great lead. Good chances for Hegering (21’), Krumbiegel (35’) and Schüller (45’) weren’t taken.

The second period began with a change: Laura Freigang came on for Krumbiegel. Germany continued their attacking onslaught and quickly got a second goal. Däbritz’s cross to the back post was volleyed home by Hendrich (48’).

Waßmuth and Magull (51’, 58’) had further chances to increase the lead, before Voss-Tecklenburg showed her golden touch with another change. The coach brought on Linda Dallmann and 18-year-old Brand, another debutant. The youngster needed just three minutes to grab her first international goal, finishing off a fine team move (62’). Things then went from bad to worse for Australia. Brand was again involved, this time assisting fellow sub Freigang for the fourth (64’).

Another debutant in Dongus

The national coach continued to make changes, handing another debut out to Fabienne Dongus. Further chances came and went for Sophia Kleinherne (77’), Dallmann (79’, 80’) and Brand (81’). Instead, the away side found a consolation goal through Emily Gielnik (82’).

Dallmann, who impressed after coming on, scored a lovely goal to make it 4-1 (91’), however there was still time for another Gielnik goal (92’).

Germany are in action again on Tuesday (16:00 CEST) against Norway in Wiesbaden.

