Germany women celebrate 7-0 win in final friendly ahead of the Women’s EUROs

Germany women will head to the UEFA Women’s EUROs with a winning feeling, beating Switzerland 7-0 in their final friendly ahead of the tournament in England. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side made the most of their chances, with Klara Bühl bagging a hat-trick (6’, 61’, 66’) and Lina Magull (41’), Linda Dallmann (81’), Jule Brand (86’) and Sydney Lohmann (90’+5) also getting on the scoresheet.

The hosts started brightly, attacking the Swiss goal early on. After winning the ball in midfield, Germany looked to immediately switch over and turn their possession into goalscoring opportunities.

Hat-trick hero Klara Bühl

Unlike some of their recent fixtures, Germany were able to clinically convert their chances into goals. Bühl opened the scoring early on, getting on the end of a pass from Magull to slot the ball past goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann (6’). Just before the break, it was Bühl who turned provider for Magull, who was able to double Germany’s advantage (41’).

Voss-Tecklenburg’s team showed no signs of slowing down after the change of ends, recording multiple shots on target. Bühl’s second of the night was a real beauty, as she saw Thalmann off her line and let loose a shot from outside the box that sailed off the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net (61’). Five minutes later, she tapped in her third after Lea Schüller’s shot rebounded off the post (66’).

In the closing minutes of the match, substitutes Dallmann (81’), Brand (86’) and Lohmann (90’+5) all added to the scoreline in what was a deserved win for a dominant Germany side.

The team are currently taking part in their second training camp in Herzogenaurach in preparation for the Women’s EUROs in England. The tournament begins on 6th July, with Germany’s first group stage encounter coming on 8th July against Denmark.

created by dfb/asv