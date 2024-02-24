Germany women beaten in France

Germany women could not make the most of their first opportunity to qualify for the Olympics, falling to a 2-1 defeat in France in the semi-finals of the Nations League. Horst Hrubesch’s side will get another opportunity to secure their place at the Games in Paris when they take on the Netherlands in the third-place playoff of the competition’s inaugural women’s edition. Kadidiatou Diani put the hosts in front in the 41st minute, before Sakina Karchaoui slotted home a penalty in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Germany replied with a spot-kick of their own through Giulia Gwinn after a handball (82’), but were unable to find the equaliser which would have taken the game to extra time.

“We made too many mistakes and obviously they had quality players as well. In the second half we did what we set out to do,” said Hrubesch. “Their better start was decisive, and the second goal just before half-time was a real punch in the gut. We came out after the break and did pretty well. It won’t get any easier from here, of course, but luckily we don’t have any injuries. Now we need to get ready for the next game. We know what we can do, and we have to show it out on the pitch.”

The familiar centre-half combination of Marina Hegering and Kathrin Hendrich started in front of goalkeeper Merle Frohms, with the back four completed by Sarai Linder and Gwinn on the left and right respectively. Lena Oberdorf and Sjoeke Nüsken lined up in the centre of the park, while Klara Bühl and Svenja Huth looked to feed the attacking duo of Lea Schüller and captain Alexandra Popp from the flanks.

France dominate the opening stages

In the early phases of the game, France sought to find an opening with some quick switches of play, while Germany initially had very little joy going forward. After surviving a couple of sticky situations in her own box, Linder came close to opening the scoring, as her cross was dealt with unconvincingly by French goalkeeper Paulie Peyraud-Magnin. Popp’s header from the subsequent corner sailed wide of the near post (15’).

The France goalkeeper was again tested from a tight angle in the 18th minute as Bühl broke through down the left. The French, meanwhile, played mostly down the right, but couldn’t carve out any clear opportunities. The majority of the game was being played in the French half at this stage of the game, and it would be Bühl who had the next chance. The FC Bayern forward’s effort from a tight angle flew narrowly over the bar (30’).

Diani and Karchaoui put France in front

The first goal of the game, however, came at the other end, as Diani scored powerfully following a scuffed clearance from a corner. Things got even worse for Germany in stoppage time as Oberdorf brought down Onema Geyoro in the area to give France a penalty, which Karchaoui made no mistake in converting, even though Frohms was able to get a hand to it.

Hrubesch responded by making a treble change at the start of the second half, as Sydney Lohmann, Sara Däbritz and Jule Brand replaced Huth, Hegering and Schüller. The hosts had the first half-chances of the half through Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Griedge Mbock (48’). Popp was unsuccessful from her side’s first good opportunity (54’), and Gwinn saw her header cleared for a corner by Amandine Henry (56’).

Gwinn makes it interesting

Brand had a solo effort in the 65th minute, but was thwarted by a last-ditch block. Germany’s work ethic was plain to see, but their attacks lacked that cutting edge. Luck played its part, too, as Popp hit the bar from about 16 yards (71’) and Däbritz’s attempt went just the wrong side of the post (76’).

Gwinn’s penalty initiated a final wave of attacks for Germany. Peyraud-Magnin parried Popp’s free kick (87’), before Brand and Nüsken both tried their luck from distance (90+3’, 90+5’). Despite their efforts, though, it wasn’t to be for Germany, and France emerged victorious.

