Germany women beat Norway

The Germany women made it two friendly wins from two, after beating Norway 3-1 in Wiesbaden. The team faced a tougher opponent from last Saturday’s 5-2 win against Australia.

This was the 42nd meeting between the two sides, with Germany having won on 21 occasions now. The match got off to a turbulent start, as Norway took an early lead through Guro Reiten (4’), before Laura Freigang equalised in the 8th minute. Linda Dallmann gave Germany the lead in the 17th minute, and Paulina Krumbiegel later added a third for the side (63’).

Four changes and a wild start

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg made four changes to the squad from last weekend’s win against Australia. Ann-Katrin Berger replaced Merle Frohms in goal, while captain Alexandra Popp, Dallmann and Freigang also came in for Lea Schüller, Lina Magull and Sjoeke Nüsken. Germany started well, but it was Norway who would record the first chance of the game. A cross sailed through Berger’s arms, but was then cleared by Germany (3’). However, Norway would take the lead only a minute later. A good pass from Caroline Hansen set up Reiten, who used the outside of her foot to poke the ball past Berger, who was making her second appearance for Germany (4’).

Germany reacted well, and went on the attack immediately after. Tabea Waßmuth’s header off a corner was blocked, but the rebound fell to Freigang who then netted her seventh career goal for Germany (8’).

Dallmann strikes quickly

With the score level once again, Norway looked to continue countering quickly and attacking through the middle. Their opponents also recorded chances of their own, and were clinical in front of goal. Waßmuth played in Dallmann, who had a go from 12 metres out and placed the ball straight into the bottom left corner (17’) to put Germany ahead. The team continued to dominate from then on, as Sara Däbritz hit the side netting from just inside the box (21’).

Germany dominated possession as the game went on, but couldn’t afford to relax just yet. Both sides continued to pose a threat in front of goal, but the intensity had died down a bit from the opening stages of the game. Popp headed just wide from close range (45’), as her side took a narrow advantage with them into the break.

Club teammates combine for third goal

Germany brought on two young reinforcements for the second half, as Jule Brand and Nüsken came on for Kathrin Hendrich and Däbritz. The two sides defended well, allowing few chances on either end. After several corners for Norway, it was Germany who would find the back of the net again, a bit against the run of play. Brand found her Hoffenheim teammate Krumbiegel, who buried it in the back of the net - her second ever goal for Germany (63’).

As the minutes ticked by, Germany looked the more likely to score again. Schüller came close in the 82nd minute, but her shot went wide. Elisabeth Terland was able to mount one final shot just before the final whistle, but her attempt also went wide (90’). The Germany women came out on top 3-1 and end their international break with two wins from two games.

