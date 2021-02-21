Germany women beat Belgium

Germany women got off to a good start in their first game of the year. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side beat Belgium 2-0 in their opening game of the ‘Three Nations. One Goal’ Cup. The mini-tournament features the three potential co-host nations for the 2027 Women’s World Cup. The winner will be determined on Wednesday (18:30 CET), where the reigning European champions from the Netherlands await.

Svenja Huth opened the scoring early on (2’), before Lea Schüller added a second after the break (55’).

88 seconds to open the scoring

It didn’t take long for Germany to get off the mark, as Klara Bühl set up Huth just 88 seconds after kick-off (2’). The early goal bolstered the team, as they continued to push forward in search of another. The guests thought they had gotten one back in the 25th minute, but Julie Biesmans’ goal was disallowed for offside. The Belgium defence was kept busy, but Germany were unable to finish any of their attempts before the break.

Schüller scores a beauty

Voss-Tecklenburg made two changes at half-time, bringing on Lena Oberdorf and Linda Dallmann for Marina Hegering and Sydney Lohmann. It didn’t take long for Germany to add to their tally, as Schüller’s one-time shot sailed high over the Belgium keeper into the back of the net in the 55th minute. It was Schüller’s 13th career strike for Germany.

With 30 minutes left to play, Nicole Anyomi (SGS Essen) made her senior Germany debut, with Sjoeke Nüsken (Eintracht Frankfurt) also picking up her first cap after being subbed on in the 73rd minute. Belgium, who have also qualified for the 2022 Women’s EURO’s did their best to mount a comeback but ultimately fell short.

created by dfb/asv