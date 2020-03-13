Germany vs. Italy friendly cancelled

On Friday evening the German Football Association (DFB) received a message from the city of Nuremberg stating that it had prohibited the Germany match against Italy on the 31st of March from taking place. This was due to the city banning gathering of more than 100 people. Since between the two teams, the staff and the members of the media numbered more than 100, such a ban was inevitable.

The DFB provides separate information for how to return tickets as well as the procedure for reimbursing said tickets on its ticket portal.