Germany undone by the USA in second group game

The Germany Women’s national team suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to the USA in their second group game at the Olympics, but still have every chance of reaching the quarter-finals, with only a point needed for Horst Hrubesch’s side when they face Zambia in their final group-stage match on Wednesday (19:00 CEST). Sophia Smith (10’, 44’), Mallory Swanson (26’) and Lynn Williams (89’) were on the scoresheet for the four-time Olympic Gold medal winners in Marseille. Giulia Gwinn had scored an equaliser for Germany after 22 minutes.

“In the end, we had more than enough opportunities to score goals, but we were taught a lesson in finishing by the USA. It wasn’t necessarily the best side that won, but the most clinical,” said goalscorer Gwinn.

Hrubesch backed more or less the same side that started the opening win over Australia, although the sick Sarai Lindner had to be replaced in the back-four by Felicitas Rauch. Ann-Katrin Berger began in goal, with centre-backs Marina Hegering and Kathrin Hendrich joined in defence by full-backs Rauch and Gwinn. Janina Minge and captain Alexandra Popp started in central midfield, Jule Brand and Klara Bühl were out wide, and Sjoeke Nüsken paired up with Lea Schüller up front.

Gwinn cancels out Smith’s opener

Germany started well and had a huge chance early on, with Brand driving past the defence and squaring perfectly for Schüller, but the Bayern forward failed to beat goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher from inside 10 yards. The Americans, on the other end, were able to take advantage of their first opening. Trinity Rodman broke down the right-hand side and her ball in only needed the simplest of finishes from Sophia Smith.

The United States took control of proceedings and Swanson had the next chance from a difficult angle (17’). Hrubesch’s side were struggling to build up from the back and find their rhythm, but they equalised out of almost nothing when a precise, drilled shot from Giulia Gwinn from around 25 yards found the bottom corner. The scores weren’t level for long though. Smith forced a brilliant save from Berger, but Swanson gobbled up the rebound to restore the USA’s lead less than five minutes later.

There were chances for Germany to get the back on terms around the half-hour mark, but Naeher saved well from Schüller’s header (30’), while another long-range effort from Gwinn only just flew over the top (33’). Just before the break, the Americans demonstrated their clinical edge once again, albeit with luck on their side as Smith’s shot took a wicked deflection to loop over Berger and go in off the inside of the post. Nüsken could have reduced the deficit to a single goal on the stroke of half time, but was unable to direct her powerful header on target (45+5’).

Brand denied by the woodwork

Unchanged at the break, Germany looked to get forward right from the restart, while also keeping an eye out for the pacey Americans on the break. However, the DFB-Frauen’s attacking play during this phase of the game was lacking the necessary precision. Bühl fired Germany’s first warning shot of the second half in the 57th minute, moments before Brand struck the outside of the post (58’). At the other end, Swanson came inches away from scoring her third of the game (59’).

But Germany continued to hunt for the next goal: Nüsken narrowly missed from close range and then Schüller did the same on the rebound (62’). Despite some good build-up play, the final ball continued to be missing. Hrubesch reacted in the 68th minute, bringing on Sydney Lohmann for Nüsken. Popp was then forced off with a knock in the 77th minute, with Elisa Senß taking her place.

The Germany players gave it their all in the closing stage of the game, but rarely got themselves into good shooting positions. Meanwhile, the USA waited for opportunities on the counter and could have scored again through Rodman if not for a good save from Berger (84’). However, moments later, she could do nothing to stop Williams’ effort from a tight angle as the USA wrapped up a 4-1 win.

created by mmc/mh/bw