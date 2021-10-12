Germany U21s win 5-1 in Hungary

Germany U21s kept up their 100% record in their EURO qualifying group by beating Hungary 5-1 on Tuesday evening in Group B. It was Antonio Di Salvo’s side’s fourth win from four games so far.

Kevin Schade, Man of the Match last time out against Israel, opened the scoring after just five minutes. Malik Tillman added a second, before Tamas Kiss pulled one back for the hosts before half time (39’). A defender’s clearance skewed off Erik Shuranov (54’) and went in for Germany’s third, and Tom Krauß (66’) and Schade (90’) then rounded off a comfortable win.

Schade makes it 1-0

Di Salvo made one change to the team that won 3-2 in Paderborn against Israel, Luca Netz making way for Noah Katterbach. Shinta Appelkamp, meanwhile, left the team hotel due to illness and travelled home to Germany making him unavailable.

Germany began the game full of confidence and soon took the lead. After just five minutes, Erik Shuranov’s shot was saved by the goalkeeper’s feet, but it landed to Kevin Schade to sweep home the rebound.

Germany sat back a little bit after taking the lead, looking to take control of the game without taking too many risks. Norbert Szendrei failed to take a chance from a Hungary corner (20’), while Jonathan Burkardt couldn’t score from a Schade delivery (29’).

Freak goal for Shuranov

With 32 minutes played, the second goal came for Di Salvo’s lads. Malik Tillman was the scorer this time after good play from Burkardt and Schade. Almost out of nowhere though, the hosts pulled one back. Tamas Kiss converted at the back post from Skribek’s cross to give Hungary a way back into the game (39’).

After the break, Hungary continued to attack and fight for an equaliser. They had several opportunities, including one through Andras Nemeth (50’). Germany’s third goal then came in somewhat bizarre fashion. Dominik Csontos looked to clear the ball somewhat hastily in his box, but his clearance deflected off Erik Shuranov and looped in over the goalkeeper! (54’)

This freak goal helped to decide the game, effectively knocking the stuffing out of Hungary. Kevin Schade dribbled past several defenders and then the ball came to substitute Tom Krauß in the box. He made no mistake in front of goal (66’). The win was rounded off by Schade’s second, again a rebound after Burkardt was unlucky to only hit the far post (90’).