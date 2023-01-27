Germany U21s to play friendlies against Japan and Romania

The Germany U21s will face Japan and Romania in two friendlies in March, as they prepare for the U21 EUROs later this year. The match against Japan will take place on 24th March (18:15 CET) at the PSD-Arena in Frankfurt. Four days later, the team will face EURO co-hosts Romania in Sibiu (18:15 CEST). The tournament will take place in Romania and Georgia from 21st June to 8th July.

“We’re looking forward to two exciting games,” said head coach Antonio Di Salvo. “In Japan, we’ll be facing a side from Asia, which is unusual for our U21 side. The World Cup in Qatar showed how much the game has developed in Japan. After that, we have the game against Romania, one of the hosts of the U21 EUROs. We want to familiarise ourselves with the surroundings there, even if our group games will be played in Georgia.”

Training camp in South Tyrol

Following both friendlies, the team will travel to South Tyrol for training camp from 10th to 18th June in order to focus on preparing for the tournament. Germany will come up against Israel U21s on 22nd June (18:00 CEST), Czech Republic U21s on 25th June (18:00 CEST) and England U21s on 28th June (18:00 CEST) in Group C. The top two sides in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

created by dfb/asv