Germany U21s to play Belgium in Freiburg

Germany U21s will take on Belgium in a Euro 2021 qualifier in the Schwarzwald-Stadion in Freiburg on 17th November. This will be the first home match for Stefan Kuntz’s side as they begin qualification for the European Championship in Hungary and Slovenia. Alongside Belgium, Kuntz’s side will take on fellow group opponents Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Moldova.

“After the recent European Championship in Italy and San Marino, our new target begins next season as we immediately focus on successfully qualifying for the next European Championship,” said Germany U21s head coach Stefan Kuntz, who has been in charge of the side since 2016. “We’re even more delighted to be playing in Freiburg in front of a lot of local support and in a great stadium. Belgium will most likely be the toughest side we will face in European qualifiying. The aim for us will now to be bring together a group of young players again who don’t especially receive a lot of match time in Europe’s top leagues.”

Germany U21s will begin their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign in Wales on 10th September before travelling to Bosnia-Herzegovina for their second qualifier on 15th October. The home tie with Belgium in Freiburg on 17th November will be the third match of qualifying. Ticket information for the match in the Schwarzwald-Stadion will be announced in due course.