Germany U21s to face Israel in Paderborn

In their first match since their successful title run at the U21 EUROs in June, Germany U21s will face Israel in a friendly in Paderborn on 7th October (18:15 CEST).

Whether or not a certain number of fans will be permitted to attend the match, remains to be seen. Prior to facing Israel, head coach Stefan Kuntz's side will play two away games against San Marino and Latvia in September.

"We played in front of nearly 5,000 fans in the final of the U21 EUROs in Ljubljana. The atmosphere was great and we all really enjoyed it. Now, we're hoping for the same in our first match at home with the new group of players. We're looking forward to playing in Paderborn and, hopefully, there will be fans supporting us from the stands."