Germany U21s to face Denmark in quarterfinals

The Germany U21s will face Denmark in the quarterfinals of the U21 EUROs on 31st May. Their opponents, coached by former BVB assistant Albert Capellas Herms, finished top of Group C after a 3-0 win over Russia. Denmark recorded wins in both their other two group stage games, beating France (1-0) and Iceland (2-0).

“We’re facing a familiar foe in Denmark, as we’ve come up against them in the group stages of both the last two EUROs. We’re hoping that we will be able to beat them again, but based on their recent results and the way in which they made it through a tough group should serve as a warning to us. It will be an exciting game, which we are very much looking forward to and will begin preparations for tomorrow,” said Germany U21s head coach Stefan Kuntz.

England falter

This will mark the fourth consecutive meeting at the European Championships between Germany and Denmark. Germany won in the group stages in Prague in 2015 (3-0), in Krakow in 2017 (3-0) and in Udine in 2019 (3-1). Should Germany win in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, they will contest the tournament semi-finals just three days later. Their potential opponents would be either the Netherlands or France.

Favourites England were knocked out of the competition, despite beating Croatia 2-1 in their final group stage games. Defeats against Switzerland (1-0) and Portugal (2-0) meant that they finished fourth in Group D. Croatia's Domagoj Bradaric's consolation strike in added time was enough to cut England's campaign short.

