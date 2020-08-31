Germany U21s to face Bosnia & Herzegovina in Fürth

The German U21 national team’s European Championship qualification match against Bosnia & Herzegovina on 13th October 2020 (kickoff: 18:15 CET) will be played at the Sportpark Ronhof | Thomas Sommer in Fürth, as was confirmed in writing on Monday.

The U21 team has taken six points from three games and occupy second place in EURO qualification group 9 behind Belgium, who have played one game more and sit one seven points. On 3rd September, Stefan Kuntz’s side face Moldova in Wiesbaden at 18:15 CEST, before travelling to Leuven to face Belgium five days later on 8th September.

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and its consequences on other competitions, the U21 European Championship 2021 will take place in two phases. The group stages will take place between 24th and 31st March, while the knockout stages and the finals will be played from the 31st May, with the final scheduled for 6th June. The tournament will be hosted by Hungary and Slovenia.

