Germany U21s start EURO qualifying campaign with 3-0 win against Kosovo

The Germany U21s got their European qualifying campaign off to a successful start with a 3-0 win against Kosovo U21s. Youssoufa Moukoko (74’, 78’) scored a brace to help put the team on course for victory, with Colin Kleine-Bekel (89’) adding a third shortly before the final whistle went.

Head coach Antonio Di Salvo made just one change to the side that had beaten Ukraine on Friday. Jonas Urbig started in goal, behind a backline of Linus Gechter, Kenneth Schmidt, Colin Kleine-Bekel and Nathaniel Brown. Eric Martel donned the captain’s armband and linked up in centre midfield, alongside Merlin Röhl. Tim Lemperle and Ansgar Knauff started on the wings, with Maximilian Beier in attacking midfield behind lone striker, Youssoufa Moukoko.

Looking to score with long-range efforts

The pitch at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium wasn’t in great condition, but Germany were still able to dominate proceedings in the early moments. Knauff and Brown did well to get past the opposition defence, but were unable to find a man with their crosses. Knauff attempted an artistic effort from range, but it ultimately posed little threat on goal (17’).

Patience was the name of the game. Kosovo preferred to sit back and defend, rather than attempting to mount any attacks of their own. The hosts were extremely aggressive in the tackles, and were fortunate to not be shown a red card. Germany were enjoying the bulk of possession, but struggled to find their way into the final third. Moukoko had a go from range, but his effort sailed wide of the target (27’).

Two quick chances after the break

Five minutes later, Germany recorded their best chance of the night.

Lemperle was able to get on the end of poorly cleared corner, but his shot from five metres out went over the woodwork (32’). He then had a shot blocked just minutes later (38’). Kleine-Bekel was able to get on the end of the resulting corner, but his header also failed to hit the target (39’). As the half-time whistle went, both teams were still deadlocked.

Di Salvo made one change at the break, bringing on Tim Breithaupt for Martel, who had picked up a knock. Germany continued to look strong after the change of ends, and didn’t need long to record their first chance. This time, it was Moukoko who broke through, but his shot only hit the side netting (47’). Three minutes later, the striker found Lemperle with a through ball, but he only hit the post, with Röhl missing the rebound (50’).

Moukoko opens the scoring

The pitch was suitably churned up at this point in the match, but Germany did not let it hinder them. Beier, who had taken over the armband from Martel, was unable to place his shot on target after a well-worked solo run (54’). Ten minutes later, Breithaupt chipped the ball over the defence and into the path of Röhl, who only just missed being able to control it.

Di Salvo brought on more fresh legs, with Nick Woltemade and Brajan Gruda replacing Knauff and Lemperle. The latter would go on to make an instant impact, as his corner ended up falling to Moukoko, who controlled it before placing it perfectly in the top left corner to open the scoring.

Just five minutes later, the Borussia Dortmund youngster would net his second of the match. Gruda headed the ball to Moukoko, who danced his way past two opposition players before sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to slot the ball into the back of the net. In the dying minutes of the match, Kleine-Bekel then headed in a corner to make it 3-0.

Germany U21s currently sit in third place with three points in Group D, having played one game fewer than Poland U21s (6 points) and Bulgaria U21s (4 points). They will play their second EURO U21 qualifier on 13th October against Bulgaria U21s.

created by mmc/asv