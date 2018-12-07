Germany U21s start 2019 in Essen

The Germany U21s will play their first home game of the new year at the Stadion Essen against their French counterparts. The fixture was arranged at the DFB conference in Hamburg. On Tuesday, the 26th March, Stefan Kuntz’s U21s travel to England for the last international friendly before the European Championship. The venue is yet to be determined.

The 2019 European Championship will take place between the 16th and 30th June in Italy and San Marino. Germany’s group stage opponents will be Denmark (17th June, 20:45 CEST in Udine), Serbia (20th June, 20:45 CEST in Trieste) and Austria (23rd June, 20:45 CEST in Udine).