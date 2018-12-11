Germany U21s’ opponents for Euro 2021 Qualifying announced

The draw for the qualifying groups for the 2021 European Championship has been made, just two weeks before Christmas, in Nyon, Switzerland. Stefan Kuntz’s Germany U21s will face Belgium, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Moldova on their way to the final in Slovenia and Hungary.

In June 2021, the tournament will be played for the third time with twelve teams, with hosts Slovenia and Hungary qualifying automatically. The other ten teams will get there via qualifying and the playoffs, in which the nine best teams qualify, and the two best runners-up in the qualifying groups go head-to-head over two legs, with the winner claiming the final place. The first qualifying matchdays will take place in March and June 2019, before EURO 2019 starts, where Germany will go in looking to defend the trophy.

EURO 2021 Qualifying:

18th-20th March 2019

3rd-11th June 2019

2nd-10th September 2019

7th-15th October 2019

11th-19th November 2019

23rd-31st March 2020

31st August – 8th September 2020

5th-13th October 2020

Playoffs: 9th-17th November

Final: June 2021

