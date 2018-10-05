Germany U21s call up Mittelstädt and Sabiri to face Norway and Ireland

Germany U21s head coach Stefan Kuntz has announced his squad for the crucial European Championship qualifiers against Norway in Ingolstadt on 12th October (20:00 CEST) and against Ireland in Heidenheim on 16th October (18:15 CEST). Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, who was part of the senior squad for the last round of international fxtures, and Mainz’s Levin Öztunali, who missed the September matches with injury, both return to the 23 man squad. Hertha BSC’s Maximilian Mittelstädt and Huddersfield Town’s Abdelhamid Sabiri have received their Germany U21s call up.

Stefan Kuntz said: “We are looking forward to both home fixtures against Norway and Ireland. We are fully concentrated on the task at hand and want to qualify for the European Championships with a victory in the first match in Ingolstadt. We are fully satisfied with the quality of the squad, most of whom were involved in the strong performances in September. Unfortunately, Aaron Sydel, Pascal Stenzel and Jordan Torunarigha have all been ruled out of contention for the two goals due to injury. However, two very experienced players have returned to the squad in captain Jonathan Tah and Levin Öztunali. We are also very excited to Maxi Mittelstädt and Abdelhamid Sabiri in the squad for the first time and we want to integrate them into the team as soon as possible.”

One more victory to qualify

The Germany U21s squad will meet on Monday, 8th October in Bad Gögging and train together on Monday evening. The squad will travel to Ingolstadt and take part in a public training session on Thursday, 11th October at 18:00 CEST before facing Norway a day later (20:00 CEST)

Germany U21s are top of their qualifying group for the European Championships with 19 points from eight matches. Norway and Ireland both have fourteen points and are second and third in the table respectively. The nine group winners will automatically qualify for the final tournament while the four best runner up nations will meet in two play-off matches to determine the final participants in next year’s European Championships in Italy and San Marino (16th-30th June 2019).

created by mmc/tj