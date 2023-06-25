Germany U21 unlucky to lose against Czech Republic

Germany U21 national team lost 2-1 against Czech Republic on the second group-stage game in the European Championship in Georgia and Romania and as a result will have to rely on other results to reach the quarterfinals, after an opening-game draw against Israel. The Czech side took a one-goal lead into the break after a goal from Vaclac Sejk (33’). Angelo Stiller levelled the game in the 70th minute, but Martin Vitik scored a late winner (88’). Antonio Di Salvo’s side now need a win against England on Wednesday (18:00 CEST) and are also relying on Israel to defeat Czech Republic.

Di Salvo made one change to the side that faced Israel in the opening game, introducing Jessic Ngankam for Youssoufa Moukoko, who was carrying a knock. Noah Atubolu was named in goal, behind a back four of Josha Vagnoman, captain Yann-Aurel Bisseck, Henning Matriciani and Luca Netz. Tom Krauß partnered Yannik Keitel in defensive midfield, while Stiller, Kevin Schade and Denis Huseinbasic played behind lone forward Ngankam.

Czech goalkeeper Jaros impresses

Vagnoman had a long-range effort early on (5’), while Vasil Kusej forced Atubolu into action from an acute angle at the other end (7’). The closest Germany came to an early opener was a well-hit Stiller free kick that would have found the top corner were it not for a fine save by Czech keeper Viteszlav Jaros, who pushed the ball round the post (14’).

A fer moments later, Jaros saved another Vagnoman effort from the edge of the area but couldn’t clear the ball away from danger, but Schade’s rebound was deflected for a corner (21’). Czech Republic looked to take the lead themselves and Atubolu was forced into another save after his deflected ball looped to Adam Karabec inside the German penalty area (28’).

Sejk opens the scoring

Czech Republic’s next attack resulted in a goal. After a German corner, Kusej broke away on the counter and Sejk had the simple task of finding the back of the net from close range. Matej Valenta almost doubled the lead but put the ball just past the far post from a free kick (39’).

Di Salvo made a triple substitution ahead of the second half, introducing Nelson Weiper, Faride Alidou and Eric Martel for Ngankam, Krauß and Keitel. However, while occupying a lot of the ball in the Czech third, they were unable to find many holes in the opposition defence. Schade forced Jaros into another save with a header (55’), while Weiper broke away after a ball over the top but also shot at the goalkeeper (59’).

Stiller levels the game but Czech Republic score late on

Germany continued to apply the pressure and Matriciani found Stiller on the edge of the area with a good ball, before the midfielder turned and found the bottom corner to equalise (70’).

Weiper had a good chance to make it 2-1 in the 79th minute but missed the target with a header from point-blank range. Noah Weißhaupt came on for Stiller in the 84th minute and would have hoped to help his team find a winner, but a few moments later the ball was in the net at the other end. After a corner kick, defender Vitik stabbed a shot goalwards and the ball deflected unluckily off Matriciani and into the corner of the goal, leaving Atubolu with no chance. Schade and Weiper had a couple of chances to level the game in the six minutes of added time, but the Czech side held on for three points.