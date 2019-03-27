Germany U17s qualify for European Championships in Ireland

Germany U17s have qualified for this summer’s European Championships in Ireland as one of the seven best runners up in qualifying. A day after Michael Feichtenbeiner’s secured second place in a 1-0 victory against Slovenia, it was confirmed today that the team will participate in the tournament from 3rd-19th May 2019.

The second round of qualifying for the tournament ended on Wednesday as Group Three reached its climax. Croatia were only able to draw 1-1 against Switzerland, meaning that they drew level on points with group winners England and Germany. However, Croatia had a weaker goal difference, meaning that Germany qualified.