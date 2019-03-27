to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
    Germany U17s qualify for European Championships in Ireland

    Germany U17s have qualified for this summer’s European Championships in Ireland as one of the seven best runners up in qualifying. A day after Michael Feichtenbeiner’s secured second place in a 1-0 victory against Slovenia, it was confirmed today that the team will participate in the tournament from 3rd-19th May 2019.

    The second round of qualifying for the tournament ended on Wednesday as Group Three reached its climax. Croatia were only able to draw 1-1 against Switzerland, meaning that they drew level on points with group winners England and Germany. However, Croatia had a weaker goal difference, meaning that Germany qualified.

