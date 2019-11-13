Germany U17s begin European Championship qualification with 5-0 win over Kazakhstan

The Germany U17s beat Kazakhstan 5-0 in the first round of European Championship qualifying. After their away win in Greece, DFB coach Christian Wück’s side have their remaining games on Sunday (13:00 CEST) again in Patras against Azerbaijan; and on Tuesday (13:00 CEST) in Nafpaktos against hosts Greece. The top two sides will progress to the next round, along with the four best third-placed sides from the 13 groups.

Captain Torben Rhein opened the scoring in the 10th minute, following good play by Trujillo. Turan Calhanoglu added the second after an assist from full-back Bent Andresen five minutes later. Rhein doubled his personal tally in the 27th minute following a nice pass by Lion Semic. Luca Netz made the score 4-0 in the 75th minute and substitute Danny Schmidt completed the drubbing late on to make it 5-0 in the 77th minute.