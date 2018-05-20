Germany U17 Women can make history in Euro final

Germany vs. Spain. The Germany U17 Women’s team are determined to beat Spain tomorrow at 18:00 CEST to claim their seventh European Championship title. DFB.de has summarised all of the important facts ahead of tomorrow’s match.

Spain’s fifth consecutive final: Since the adjustment made in 2014 to allow eight teams rather than four to participate in the tournament, Spain have reached the final every year. They have faced Germany on four out of five of those occasions.

Golden boot: Shekiera Martinez has scored on all of her appearances in the tournament so far. The 1.FFC Frankfurt striker has scored nine goals in four matches to become the most successful goalscorer in the history of the Women’s U17 European Championships. Martinez joins Michael Platini (1984) and Elena Danilova (2005) as the most successful ever strikers in European Football Championship history.

Close to breaking history: No team has ever won the Women’s U17 European Championship three times in a row. Germany and Spain have both previously defended their titles, however this year the Germany squad will be looking to make history by winning their third consecutive title.

The expert: Anouschka Bernhard knows the Spanish squad well after having already faced them on four occasions in the U17 European Championship final. “Spain’s U17’s are one of the best teams around at the moment,” she said. “Navarro will be their key player. She really has the ability to change games.”

Hungry for goals: Germany have scored 20 goals in their last four matches. Spain have only scored eight goals over the same period and will be without their top striker Claudia Pina in tomorrow’s final.

Penalties: This final has often been decided on penalties. Since 2012, the final has only managed to have been won twice in normal time. Germany has won the U17 European Championship title on four occasions, twice against Spain.