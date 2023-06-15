Germany travel to Poland without Klostermann and Werner

The German national team set off for Warsaw on Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday night’s game against Poland (20:45 CEST). Timo Werner and Lukas Klostermann (both RB Leipzig) did not make the trip with the rest of the squad. Attacker Werner left the Germany camp in Frankfurt on Thursday due to an ongoing ankle problem, though the issue is getting better. Defender Klostermann suffered a thigh muscle injury during the final training session in Frankfurt before the game.

Hansi Flick’s team will return to Frankfurt on Saturday to prepare for the game against Colombia in Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday (20:45 CEST), one of the 10 venues for UEFA EURO 2024.