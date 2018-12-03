Germany to start Euro 2020 qualifying against Netherlands

Just hours after the group draw, UEFA revealed on Sunday evening that the Germany National Team will start their 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign away against the Netherlands on the 24th March 2019.

A trip to Belarus then follows on June 8th, before Germany travel home to play Estonia just three days later. The second match against the Netherlands will take place at home on the 6th September, followed by an away game in Northern Ireland three days later. Autumn sees Germany in action three times, first away against Estonia on October the 13th, then at home against Belarus on the 16th November, before finally concluding their qualifying campaign at home against Northern Ireland on the 19th November. The exact venues for each game are yet to be confirmed.

The playoffs will be drawn on the 22nd November 2019, and will be played between the 26th and 31st March 2020. The result of the final draw for the Euros will take place on the 1st December 2019. EURO 2020 will be held from the 12th of June to the 12th of July 2020 in twelve countries. Three group games will take place in Germany, and a quarter final in Munich.