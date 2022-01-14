Germany to play the Netherlands in Amsterdam

Germany’s first away game of 2022 will be another installment of the classic rivalry with the Netherlands. Hansi Flick’s team will play their neighbours in the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on 29th March. Three days before that, Germany will host Israel in Sinsheim.

Hansi Flick stated: “I’m really pleased that our schedule for this World Cup year is now set and we can start preparing properly. I’m extremely satisfied with our fixture list. After being drawn in an attractive Nations League group, we’ve also found interesting opponents for our first games of the year in March. An amicable game against Israel will always be something special for a Germany side and then an away match against the Netherlands will be a great way of seeing where we stand at the start of the year.”

Bierhoff: “We’re starting with some tough tests”

Oliver Bierhoff, director of the national teams and academy, said: “This is a year of international football that all fans can look forward to. We’re also excited and already really motivated. We’re starting with some tough tests for our team. They will face the Netherlands, European champions Italy and runners-up England in the first half of the year. Due to the World Cup being moved to the winter, Hansi Flick has less time to prepare his team, which makes these matches, starting with the Israel home game, particularly important. The team will need to continue developing and I’m certain that the players will do all they can to back up their amazing start of seven straight wins under the new coach against the bigger footballing nations now.”

Germany have taken on neighbours the Netherlands on 44 occasions, winning 16 times and losing 12 meetings (16 draws). The last meeting in September 2019 saw the ‘Elftal’ run out 4-2 winners in Hamburg in a EURO 2020 qualifier.

Current schedule for 2022

26th March 2022: Germany – Israel in Sinsheim

29th March 2022: Netherlands – Germany in Amsterdam

4th June 2022: Italy – Germany (UEFA Nations League) - tbc

7th June 2022: Germany – England (UEFA Nations League) - tbc

11th June 2022: Hungary – Germany (UEFA Nations League) - tbc

14th June 2022: Germany – Italy (UEFA Nations League) – tbc

23rd September 2022: Germany – Hungary (UEFA Nations League) - tbc

26th September 2022: England – Germany (UEFA Nations League) – tbc

21st November until 18th December 2022: FIFA World Cup in Qatar