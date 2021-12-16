Germany to play Italy, England and Hungary in the Nations League

The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening in Nyon saw Germany pitted against Italy, England and Hungary in Group 3 of League A.

National coach Hansi Flick stated: “We want to use the matches as a chance for the team to gain more experience together. We don’t need to have any fear against the big names, and I believe my players can improve to take on the better teams.”

The group games in the third edition of this tournament will be played in three blocks. Matchday 1 and 2 will take place from 2nd to 8th June 2022, matchdays 3-4 from 8th to 14th June 2022 and then the final two matchdays will be held between 22nd and 27th September 2022. The four group winners will then progress to the semi-finals, scheduled for 14th and 15th June 2023. The subsequent third place playoff and final are planned for 18th June 2023.